Financial trading technology provider TechFinancials announced on Tuesday that it has decided not to progress with the proposed sale of its shareholdings in its non-core subsidiaries, BO TradeFinancials and MarketFinancials, to S. Win Holdings. The AIM-traded company initially announced the possible sale on 24 November last year. It said that, as of 31 January, the buyer had not secured the relevant regulatory consents for the acquisition of either BOT or MF and, under the terms of the share ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...