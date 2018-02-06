Supermarket sales increased in value by 3.4% in recent weeks thanks to grocery inflation and a trend for veganism, with the 'big four' groups continuing to lose market share to discounters Lidl and Aldi. Grocery sales increased 3.4% in the 12 weeks to 28 January compared with the same period a year ago, Kantar Worldpanel calculated based on till rolls at 10 major retailers, other multiple-store chains and independent retailers. Meanwhile, grocery inflation stood at 3.6%, based on prices of more ...

