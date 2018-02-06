AIM-listed institutional stockbroker Numis hailed a "very strong" start to the year on Tuesday, with revenues "significantly" ahead of the same period a year ago and continued momentum across the business. In an update for the period from 1 October 2017 ahead of the company's annual general meeting later, the company said it benefited from a rise in overall transaction volumes and materially higher average fees compared to a relatively slow start the year before. Numis said its performance was ...

