AIM-listed luxury interior furnishings group Walker Greenbank said on Tuesday that its results for the year should be in line with the board's expectations. In an update for the year to the end of January 2018, the group said sales are expected to be up 18% at £108.9m thanks to the contribution from Clarke & Clarke, increased overseas sales from brands and manufacturing and continued licensing momentum. Including Clarke & Clarke, brand sales rose 18% in reportable currency and 16.1% at constant ...

