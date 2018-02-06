Medical diagnostics group Angle inked a deal with US healthcare firm Abbott on Tuesday, with the latter agreeing to provide Angle with its proprietary PathVysion HER-2 DNA FISH probe kits for its ANG-002 Federal Drug Administration study. Fluorescence in situ hybridisation analysis, or FISH, is a form of investigating the cancer cells used with solid tissue biopsy to help select treatment and is one of Angle's exploratory end-points for its study into metastatic breast cancer. Angle hopes to ...

