Christie Group said on Tuesday that 2017 results are expected to show a "significant" improvement on the previous year as trading in the second half was stronger than the first. The AIM-listed provider of professional business services to the leisure, retail and care markets, said second-half trading was consistent with the board's expectations back in June and its sentiments at the interim results in September. In its interim results, Christie reported a 10.6% jump in revenues to £34.9mn and ...

