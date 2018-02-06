UNICEF (United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund) has created a new charity project to aid Syrian children, asking PC gamers to mine Ethereum for the organization and donate the earnings. Dubbed Game Chaingers, the project kicked off on 2 February and by Tuesday had already enlisted 477 contributors who together had mined 1105.25-worth of donations. The project was scheduled to continue until 31 March 31, 2018, UNICEF said on its website, with the donations obtained from Ethereum ...

