Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Honeywell International's Adjusted EPS Advanced 10.06%; Revenues Grew 8.59%

Stock Monitor: AMETEK Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 06, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HON. Honeywell posted its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 (Q4 FY17) financial results on January 26, 2018. The leading global diversified technology and manufacturers' earnings and revenues surpassed market expectations. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME), which also belongs to the Industrial Goods sector as the Company Honeywell Intl. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=AME

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Honeywell International most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=HON

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, Honeywell posted net sales of $10.84 billion compared to $9.99 billion in Q4 FY16, reflecting growth of 8.59%. Sales growth was attributed to the strong performance of the Aerospace aftermarket, UOP, Advanced Materials, and Intelligrated. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates of $10.69 billion.

For full fiscal year 2017, the Company's revenue was $40.53 billion, increasing 3.13% compared to $39.30 billion in the previous fiscal year.

The Company's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) amounted to $1.63 billion in the reported quarter compared to $1.49 billion in the year ago same period, increasing 9.24% on a y-o-y basis. Honeywell International's income before taxes was $1.62 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.43 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 12.92% on a y-o-y basis. For full fiscal year 2017, income before taxes was $6.90 billion compared to $6.45 billion in the previous year, increasing 7.06%.

Honeywell International's net loss was $2.41 billion in the reported quarter compared to net income of $1.03 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's loss per share was $3.18 in Q4 FY17 compared to earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 in Q4 FY 16. The decline was attributed to the recent enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, incurring a provisional charge of $3.80 billion in reported quarter. The Company's adjusted earnings were $1.85 per share in the reported quarter compared to $1.74 per share in Q4 FY16, reflecting a growth of 6.32% on a y-o-y basis. Adjusted earnings numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.84.

For full fiscal year 2017, adjusted EPS was $7.11 in 2017 compared to $6.46 in 2016, increasing 10.06% on a y-o-y basis. The increase was due to the strong focus on growth and productivity.

Honeywell International's Segment Details

Honeywell International has four business segments, namely: (i) Aerospace, (ii) Home and Building Technologies, (iii) Performance Materials and Technologies, and (iv) Safety and Productivity Solutions.

The Aerospace segment reported net sales of $3.90 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $3.67 billion in Q4 FY16, reflecting growth of 6.44% compared to the year ago same period. The increase was driven by the growth in commercial aftermarket and US defense and demand for light vehicle gas and commercial vehicle turbocharges. The segment's profit was $0.89 billion in the reported quarter compared to $0.74 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 20.84%.

The Home and Building Technologies segment posted net sales of $2.62 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $2.49 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 5.10% on a y-o-y basis. The increase was due to demand in Products for fire and building offerings in Europe. The segment's profit was $0.46 billion in the reported quarter compared to $0.45 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 2.67%.

The Performance Materials and Technologies segment reported net sales of $2.85 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $2.54 billion in Q4 FY16, reflecting growth of 12.36% compared to the year ago same period. The increase attributed to robust gas processing, catalyst, and equipment growth. The segment's profit was $0.61 billion in the reported quarter compared to $0.59 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 3.41%.

Safety and Productivity Solutions segment's net sales advanced 14.02% to $1.47 billion in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.29 billion in Q4 FY16. This increase was due to higher volumes in industrial safety products, sensing controls, and strong Retail demand. The segment's profit was $0.23 billion in the reported quarter compared to $0.19 billion in Q4 FY16, increasing 24.86%.

Cash Matters

As on December 31, 2017, Honeywell International had cash and cash equivalents of $7.06 billion compared to $7.84 billion as on December 31, 2016. The Company's cash inflow from operating activities was $2.17 billion in the reported quarter compared to $2.04 billion in Q4 FY16. Free cash flow was $1.75 billion in Q4 FY17 versus $1.70 billion in Q4 FY16.

The Company repurchased $2.90 billion of Honeywell's shares in 2017, including $1.60 billion during the quarter. It also made significant investments, including funding more than $350.00 million in restructuring projects.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, Honeywell is anticipating sales to be in the range of $41.80 billion to $42.50 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be in the band of $7.75 to $8.00 and its effective tax rate between 22.00% to 23.00%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Honeywell International's stock declined 4.14%, ending the trading session at $150.17.

Volume traded for the day: 5.68 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.03 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 3.27%; previous six-month period - up 7.23%; and past twelve-month period - up 25.99%

After yesterday's close, Honeywell International's market cap was at $115.83 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 72.13.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.98%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Diversified Machinery industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors