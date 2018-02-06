UNLEASH: Technology Disruptor Jonas Kjellberg to keynote at UNLEASH Conference & Expo

Anglo American, AstraZeneca, Deutsche Telekom, Cabinet Office, among othersjoin speaker lineup in London

London, UK - 6 February 2018 -UNLEASH (http://www.unleashgroup.io/), the world's fastest growing community focused on the Future of Work and the interface between people and technology has announced that Jonas Kjellberg, tech investor and co-creator of Skype, will be the opening keynote speaker at UNLEASH Conference & Expo, 20-21 March 2018 at the ExCeL London. As one of the masterminds behind an organisation that has changed the world of online communications and given birth to the technology currently disrupting entire job functions - Kjellberg has an unconventional style for dismantling and overhauling industries as we know them.

In addition, Ardi Kolah, the director of Henley Business School's GDPR Transition Programme, will take the stage to demystify the impact of GDPR on HR and share the 10 key steps to prepare ahead of the legislation coming into effect on 25 May and beyond.

Other notable speakers include Christian Illek, CHRO at Deutsche Telekom, who will showcase how the telco leader's Digital Transformation journey is future-proofing the company by reskilling and Zoe Vince - who is leading HR Innovation and Technology initiatives for the whole UK government - will shed light on the raw potential HR technology has to radically change how the public sector works. Together withinspirational (http://www.unleashgroup.io/london/speakers)speakers (http://www.unleashgroup.io/london/speakers) from leading multinational companies, such as AstraZeneca, JP Morgan Chase & Co., Anglo American, Merck Group, American Express GBT, Pirelli and Cisco, attendees can expect insights to help set their own course on the future of work.

Apart from Brexit and its implications on an organisation's workforce, other leading topics dominating the agenda include digital transformation, globalisation, GDPR for HR, AI and automation, leadership crisis and company culture. Delegates at the show will gain access to unique content via 130+ sessions and keynotes across 12 stages, including its HR Tech, Smart Data, Talent & Recruitment, Learning, Wellbeing & Engagement, Startup, Think Tanks, Adoption and Going Digital breakouts. Checkout the latest agenda (http://bit.ly/2BOXcMV) for a complete look at the latest speakers and topics.

UNLEASH Conference & Expo in London is proud to be working with the biggest global market leaders who are sponsors of this year's show including Avature, Cornerstone, Oracle, SAP SuccessFactors and Workday.

"In an increasingly competitive world, where agile players are disrupting established business models at a rapid pace, UNLEASH helps delegates and organisations stay ahead of the curve, allowing them to take intelligent action when they return to the office through networking with vendors or learning from the leading visionaries that form part of the UNLEASH portfolio that produces the most forward thinking insight in the world," said Marc Coleman, Founder and CEO of UNLEASH. "We need a new vision for the Future of Work and I am very proud that UNLEASH is providing the platform to lead that change in the world of work of the future."

About UNLEASH

Unleash Your People! UNLEASH (previously HR Tech World) is much more than just business events; we are in the change-the-world-for-the-greater-good business. We are passionate creative people on a mission to inspire and transform the world of work & technology. Our shared vision is that by 2020, UNLEASH will be the platform of choice on the Future of Work across the globe. More than half of our community includes CEO's, CHRO/CPOs, EVPs, and SVPs from the most exciting brands and leading organizations, located in 120+ countries worldwide.

The world's fastest growing community on the Future of Work, UNLEASH is ranked as the largest Corporate Network focused on the interface between people, technology, organizations and the future. Our events attract the world's leading entrepreneurs, visionaries, disrupters and doers, including Sir Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington, Sir Ken Robinson, Rachel Botsman, Gary Vaynerchuk and many more. Past and future show locations include Amsterdam, London, San Francisco, Paris and Las Vegas and have welcomed over 9,000 attendees in 2017.

In 2018, UNLEASH will scale significantly to become the world's leading marketplace and community on the future of the workplace and technology. Join the community and find out more at www.unleashgroup.io (http://www.unleashgroup.io/)

UNLEASH18

In 2018:

UNLEASH Conference & Expo, London ExCeL, 20-21 March 2018

UNLEASH America, The Aria Resort and Casino, Las Vegas, 15-16 May 2018

UNLEASH World Conference & Expo, Amsterdam RAI, 23-24 October 2018

For more information or any media inquiries, please contact Andi Lustak on pr@unleashgroup.io (mailto:pr@unleashgroup.io).

