

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AECOM Technology Corporation (ACM) released a profit for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $91.5 million, or $0.57 per share. This was up from $83.6 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.6% to $4.91 billion. This was up from $4.36 billion last year.



AECOM Technology Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $91.5 Mln. vs. $83.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.57 vs. $0.53 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q1): $4.91 Bln vs. $4.36 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.6%



