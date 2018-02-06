

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $456.2 million, or $2.45 per share. This was up from $387.8 million, or $2.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $2.70 billion. This was up from $2.39 billion last year.



Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $456.2 Mln. vs. $387.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.6% -EPS (Q4): $2.45 vs. $2.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.0% -Analysts Estimate: $2.38 -Revenue (Q4): $2.70 Bln vs. $2.39 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 13.0%



