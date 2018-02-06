Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: PolyOne's Top-Line Grew 15%; Outshone Expectations

Stock Monitor: LyondellBasell Industries Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, PolyOne reported sales of $800.6 million compared to $694.8 million at the end of Q4 FY16. The market had expected the Company to report total sales of $741.8 million. The growth in quarterly sales was attributed to an increased momentum from commercial resource investments and a 3% contribution from acquisitions.

The specialty chemical Company reported an income from continuing operations of $35.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $35.2 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income was $33.2 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17, which came in above the $32.7 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, recorded in Q4 FY16. Meanwhile, Wall Street had expected an adjusted net income of $0.39 per diluted share.

PolyOne's sales were $3.23 billion during the full year FY17, rising 10% from $2.94 billion in FY16. The Company's income from continuing operations rose to $173.5 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, in FY17 from $166.4 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, in FY16. Additionally, the Company's adjusted net income came in at $181.6 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, in FY17 versus $174.3 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operating Metrics

In Q4 FY17, PolyOne's cost of sales was $631.4 million, which was above the $542.3 million recorded in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted gross margin stood at $169.7 million, or 21.2% of sales, for the reported quarter compared to $154.1 million, or 22.2% of sales, in the last year's same quarter. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted operating income was $59.2 million, or 7.4% of sales, for Q4 FY17 versus $59.2 million, or 8.5% of sales, in the prior year's comparable quarter.

Segment Performance

For Q4 FY17, Color, Additives, and Inks segment reported sales of $222.6 million compared to $184.7 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the segment's operating income increased to $28.5 million in Q4 FY17 from $23.0 million in Q4 FY16.

The Specialty Engineered Materials segment contributed $150.2 million to total sales during Q4 FY17 compared to $135.3 million in Q4 FY16. Additionally, the segment's operating income stood at $16.0 million for the reported quarter versus $15.8 million in Q4 FY16.

The Performance Products and Solutions segment's sales rose to $177.0 million during Q4 FY17 from $158.2 million in the year ago corresponding period. The segment's operating income also improved to $14.9 million in Q4 FY17 from $15.4 million in Q4 FY16.

The Distribution segment's sales stood at $286.6 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $254.8 million in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, the segment's operating income fell to $15.1 million in Q4 FY17 from $14.7 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

During FY17, PolyOne generated $202.4 million of cash from its operating activities compared to $227.6 million in FY16. At the close of books in the reported quarter, PolyOne had $243.6 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $225.5 million at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Additionally, the Company's long-term debt was $1.28 billion on December 31, 2017, from $1.24 billion on December 31, 2016.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, PolyOne's stock declined 4.27%, ending the trading session at $41.05.

Volume traded for the day: 799.81 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 388.69 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 12.99%; and past twelve-month period - up 17.69%

After yesterday's close, PolyOne's market cap was at $3.36 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.37.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.71%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Specialty Chemicals industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors