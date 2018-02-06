Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Moog's Sales Grew 6% and Adjusted EPS Advanced 11%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 06, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Moog Inc. (NYSE: MOG-A). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MOG-A. The Company reported its first quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on January 26, 2018. The aerospace contractor reported better than expected revenue and earnings, and provided guidance for fiscal year 2018. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Moog most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=MOG-A

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the first quarter ended December 30, 2017, Moog's sales grew 6% to $627.54 million compared to $589.67 million in Q1 FY17. Approximately 25% of the reported quarter's growth was attributed to strong foreign currencies routed to the US dollar. The Company's revenue numbers topped analysts' estimates by $8.76 million.

During Q1 FY18, Moog's gross profit totaled $184.11 million compared to $172.11 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's operating margin came in at 10.6% for the reported quarter, up from 8.9% in the year earlier same quarter.

For Q1 FY18, Moog reported a net income of $1.30 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to $30.56 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. The Company's reported quarter results included a transition tax on Moog's offshore cash and earnings results of $0.85 per share; a charge for estimated withholding taxes of $0.41 per share; a charge for the revaluation of the Company's deferred taxes of $0.03 per share, offset by a benefit of $0.07 per share related to the reduction of the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35%; and an incremental tax benefit of $0.33 per share.

Moog's non-GAAP adjusted earnings were $0.93 per share, up 11% from the year ago comparable period, and ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.88 per share.

Segment Results

During Q1 FY18, Moog's Aircraft Controls segment's sales grew 4% to $278.53 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment's commercial aircraft revenues advanced 10% to $154 million. For the reported quarter, the segment's sales of OEM products to Airbus increased 14%, driven by strong A350 sales, while Boeing OEM products sales were mostly unchanged at $61 million.

For Q1 FY18, Moog's Aircraft Controls segment's military aircraft sales fell 3% to $124 million on a y-o-y basis. Military OEM products sales were 2% higher at $82 million, while military aftermarket sales declined 10%, attributed to lower B-2 and V-22 activity. The Aircraft Controls segment reported an operating profit of $30.77 million, or 11.0% of sales, in Q1 FY18 compared to $23.11 million, or 8.6% of sales, in Q1 FY17.

Moog's Space and Defense segment's sales advanced 9% to $133.39 million for Q1 FY18. The segment's Defense sales were 11% higher on strong sales into military vehicle applications in the US and Europe, while Space sales were 5% higher, partly due to increased sales of satellite avionics products. The Space and Defense segment's operating profit came in at $16.29 million, or 12.2% of sales, in the reported quarter compared to $9.09 million, or 7.4% of sales, in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

During Q1 FY18, Moog's Industrial System segment's sales totaled $215.61 million, reflecting a growth of 9% on a y-o-y basis. The segment's sales were higher in the four major markets served, with a particularly strong sales in industrial automation. Moog's consolidated 12-month backlog was $1.3 billion at the end of the reported quarter.

Outlook

For the fiscal year 2018, Moog is forecasting revenues of $2.62 billion and operating margins of 11.0%. The Company is estimating GAAP forecasted earnings per share to be approximately $3.43, plus or minus $0.20, including the impacts of the Tax Reform, and non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share of $4.10, plus or minus $0.20, excluding the impacts of the Tax Reform.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Moog's stock fell 8.44%, ending the trading session at $81.98.

Volume traded for the day: 163.27 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 118.21 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 8.83%; and past twelve-month period - up 20.99%

After yesterday's close, Moog's market cap was at $2.97 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.51.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors