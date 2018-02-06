

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $463.30 million, or $0.82 per share. This was higher than $437.25 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 2.6% to $16.07 billion. This was down from $16.50 billion last year.



Archer-Daniels-Midland earnings at a glance:



