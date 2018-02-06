

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ceva Inc. (CEVA) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its profit declined to $5.75 million, or $0.25 per share. This was down from $7.04 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $21.60 million. This was up from $21.19 million last year.



Ceva Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $5.75 Mln. vs. $7.04 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -18.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.25 vs. $0.32 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -21.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q4): $21.60 Mln vs. $21.19 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.9%



