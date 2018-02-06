

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Allergan Inc. (AGN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $2.17 billion, or $4.86 per share. This was up from $1.87 billion, or $3.90 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $4.33 billion. This was up from $3.86 billion last year.



Allergan Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.17 Bln. vs. $1.87 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.0% -EPS (Q4): $4.86 vs. $3.90 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.6% -Analysts Estimate: $4.74 -Revenue (Q4): $4.33 Bln vs. $3.86 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.20 - $3.40 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.5 - $3.6 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $15.25 - $16.00 Full year revenue guidance: $15.0 - $15.3 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX