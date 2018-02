WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), through its corporate venture subsidiary Tyson Ventures, has completed an investment in Tovala, a Chicago-based food startup that makes smart countertop steam ovens with fresh ready-to-cook meals. The terms of the investment are not being disclosed.



Tyson Ventures was launched in December 2016 and is focused on investing in promising entrepreneurial food businesses that are pioneering new products or technology.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX