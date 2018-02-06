Panel Discussion to Focus on Non-Gaming Revenue Trends for Casinos

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq:AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Ramesh Srinivasan, the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be featured on an executive industry panel at the ICE Totally Gaming 2018 tradeshow February 6-8 at ExCel in London. The panel session, "Gaming vs. Non-Gaming Trends: Making Profit on Non-Gaming Amenities", takes place on February 6.

The session will feature a discussion on non-gaming revenue sources and ways to maximize profits and increase the attractiveness of casinos. Mr. Srinivasan, who has an extensive background in both the hospitality and casino industries will share his insights on how technology can be deployed by casino operators to create connections and grow revenue from non-gaming customers.

"Gaming industry growth is increasingly being driven by non-gaming spend per visitor", said Mr. Srinivasan. "To be successful, operators must know how to capture, collect and use the right information, both to ensure that the property maximizes profitability from each guest visit and to deliver a memorable experience."

ICE Totally Gaming is the only B2B gaming event that brings together the online and offline gaming sectors. Featuring world-leading innovators drawn from the betting, bingo, casino, lottery, mobile, online, social and street sectors, ICE provides a sensational global perspective on all forms of gaming.

About Agilysys

Agilysys is a leading technology company that provides innovative software and services for point-of-sale (POS), property management (PMS), reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions exclusively to the hospitality industry. Our products and services allow operators to streamline operations, improve efficiency and understand customer needs across their properties to deliver a superior overall guest experience. The result is improved guest loyalty, growth in wallet share and increased revenue as they connect and transact with their guests based upon a single integrated view of individual preferences and interactions. We serve four major market sectors: Gaming, both corporate and tribal; Hotels, Resorts and Cruise; Corporate Foodservice Management; and Restaurants, Universities, Stadia and Healthcare.

Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and India with headquarters located in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit www.agilysys.com.

