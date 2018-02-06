

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Mueller Industries (MLI) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $5.72 million, or $0.10 per share. This was down from $17.32 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $523.52 million. This was up from $472.16 million last year.



Mueller Industries earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $5.72 Mln. vs. $17.32 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -67.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.10 vs. $0.30 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -66.7% -Revenue (Q4): $523.52 Mln vs. $472.16 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX