Recloser Control Market Worth 1.52 Billion USD by 2022

The report "Recloser Control Market by Type (Electric and Hydraulic), Phase Type (Three-Phase, Single-Phase, and Triple-Single Phase), Voltage (Up to 15 Kv, 16 kV-27 Kv, and 28 kV-38 Kv), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to reach USD 1.52 Billion by 2022. The Recloser Control Market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.12 Billion in 2017 to USD 1.52 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.22%. The positive growth rate of this market can be attributed to increasing urbanization and industrialization, growing automation for power distribution quality and reliability, and expanding distribution network.

The electric recloser control segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Recloser Control Market during the forecast period

The electric recloser control is used in most three-phase and some single-phase reclosers due to its greater flexibility, advanced protection and automation functionality, and ease of programming compared to the hydraulic recloser control. Electronic recloser controls are also highly customizable with a wide range of accessories and can solve several application problems, such advantages are factors driving the growth of this market segment.

The 15 kV recloser control is expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period

Recloser controls that have a voltage rating of up to 15 kV are extensively used in the residential applications of the distribution network. Increasing urbanization and the growing residential and commercial buildings in developing countries are expected to accelerate the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the Recloser Control Market during the forecast period

In this report, the Recloser Control Market has been analyzed with respect to six regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of this market during the forecast period. Factors such as the inefficiency of existing distribution infrastructure, installation of new distribution lines, and refurbishment of older distribution systems are expected to drive the market in this region. Additionally, the increasing demand for electrical energy due to urbanization and industrialization and the rising investments in smart grid technologies that include distribution automation are also likely to drive this regional market.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Recloser Control Market. These players include ABB (Switzerland), Schneider (France), NOJA Power (Australia), Siemens (Germany), and Eaton (Ireland).

