Autonomous Trains Market - Emphasis on Producing Technologically Advanced Trains to Create New Opportunities: Transparency Market Research

ALBANY, New York, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research "Autonomous Trains Market: (By Grade: GoA1, GoA2, GoA3, and GoA4; By Train Type: Long Distance Train, Suburban, Tram, Monorail, and Subway/Metro; By Region: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 - 2025", in 2015, the autonomous trains market was having total track length of 6700 km, which has 7538.8 Km of length in 2016. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% in the forecast period of 2017-2025 and is expected to reach at global track length of 22108.7 Km in the 2025.

In 2016, autonomous trains market has total track length of 7538.8 Km. Autonomous trains is the most sophisticated technology in the field of railway transport system. Technologically advanced system are used in trains to operate it without the aid of a driver and the safety of the passengers is increased. These trains are furnished with high-powered cameras, latest sensors, GPS data, and onboard computer systems. Autonomous train operation consist of different components which can be automated and based on the automation of components the Grades of Automation are decided.

Request to view PDF Brochure athttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25643

The Autonomous trains market is segmented in three categories: based of grade, by train type, and region. In terms of grade, the autonomous trains market is segregated as GoA1+ GoA2, GoA3, and GoA4. The GoA1 + GoA2 are basic m odes of train automation. In 2016, this segment accounted for 2536.7 Km of automated tracks globally. Which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% up till 2025 and is expected to account for 11598 Km of automated tracks in 2025. The main reason to grow the market for this section is the low cost required for automation to this grade of automation.

The GoA3 segment is considered as driverless segment. This segment accounted for 2868 Km and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2017-2025. This segment is anticipated to account for 7758.1 Km in 2025. The highest grade of automation, GoA4 is considered as unattended type of train. These trains are highly sophisticated in which every operation of the train are performed based on the information available from the sensors in real time. The GoA4 segment accounted for 877 Km in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% for the forecast period of 2017-2025.

Request a Custom Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=25643

In terms of train type the autonomous trains market is segmented as long distance trains, suburban, tram, monorail, and subway/metro. In 2016, the subway/metro segment accounted highest for the autonomous trains market with a figure of 3676.6 Km. This segment has highest demand for automation which is likely to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% in forecast period of 2017-2025. The subway/metro segment is followed by the suburban segment which accounted for 2274.6 Km in 2016. This segment is anticipated for grow at a CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period of 2017-2025.

Key players in the market of autonomous trains are Thales Group, Alstom S.A., Hitachi Ltd., Bombardier Transportation, Ansaldo STS, SIEMENS AG, Mitsubishi Electric, and CRRC Corporation limited.

Purchase your own copy of Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=25643<ype=S

The global autonomous trains market is segmented into:

By Grade

GoA1 + GoA2

GoA3

GoA4

By Train Type

Long Distance Trains

Suburban

Tram

Monorail

Subway/Metro

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Automotive Radar Market :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-radar-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-radar-market.html Automatic or Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automatic-autonomous-emergency-braking-market.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company's exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR's experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR's data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email:sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.techyounme.com/