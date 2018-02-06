Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Air Products' Sales Surged 18%; Non-GAAP Earnings 23%

Stock Monitor: Aceto Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 06, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=APD. Air Products reported its first quarter fiscal 2018 operating and financial results on January 26, 2018. The seller of gases for industrial, medical, and other uses outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and provided guidance for the upcoming quarter and fiscal 2018. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET), which also belongs to the Basic Materials sector as the Company Air Products and Chemicals. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ACET

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Air Products and Chemicals most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=APD

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Air Products' for its fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2017 reported sales of $2.22 billion, up 18% compared to $1.88 billion in Q1 FY17, on 13% higher volumes, 2% higher pricing, and 3% favorable currency. Volumes were higher in all the Company's three Industrial Gas regions, driven by new plants, a contract termination resulting in a plant sale in China, and base business growth. Air Products' topped analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion.

During Q1 FY18, Air Products' adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $735 million increased 12% on a y-o-y basis driven by the higher volumes and Asia pricing. The Company's adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.2% decreased 160 basis points from the prior year, primarily driven by the China contract termination/plant sale and higher energy pass-through.

For Q1 FY18, Air Product reported GAAP net income from continuing operations of $156 million and GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $0.70, down 38% and 39%, respectively from Q1 FY17, The Company's reported quarter results included a net $239 million, or $1.09 per share, charge related to the US Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Act).

On a non-GAAP basis, Air Products' adjusted net income from continuing operations of $395 million increased 23% and diluted adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $1.79 increased 22% on a y-o-y basis. Excluding a $0.06 benefit from the new Tax Act, the Company's EPS increased 18%. Air Products' earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $1.66 per share.

Air Products expects the full-year adjusted EPS benefit of the Tax Act to be $0.20 to $0.25 per share, with an expected adjusted full-year tax rate of 20% to 21%.

Air Products and Chemicals' Business Segment Results

During Q1 FY18, the Industrial Gases division - Americas' sales of $910 million grew 5% on a y-o-y basis, driven by higher volumes, primarily strong hydrogen demand. The segment's adjusted EBITDA of $354 million edged 1% on a y-o-y basis, with higher volumes more than offsetting costs from higher planned maintenance outages. The segment's adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.9% decreased 160 basis points from the prior year's same quarter.

For Q1 FY18, the Industrial Gases division - Europe, Middle-East, and Africa (EMEA)'s sales surged 29% to $516 million, driven by 17% higher volumes as well as 9% favorable currency and 3% favorable energy pass through. The higher volumes were primarily from a new hydrogen plant in India. The segment's adjusted EBITDA of $167 million advanced 18% on a y-o-y basis, primarily driven by the volume increase and the positive currency impact. The EMEA region's adjusted EBITDA margin of 32.3% decreased 320 basis points from the prior year, excluding the impact of higher energy pass through and high natural gas prices in India, margins were roughly flat.

During Q1 FY18, Industrial Gases - Asia's sales of $644 million surged 47% on a y-o-y basis, mainly due to the contract termination/plant sale in China; excluding this, volumes grew 8% on a y-o-y from new plants and strong base merchant business. The segment's pricing increased 7% y-o-y, driven by China merchant pricing. Air Products' adjusted EBITDA of $247 million soared 38% from the contract termination and plant sale, strong volumes, higher pricing and favorable currency. Excluding the contract termination/plant sale, adjusted EBITDA margins increased 240 basis points.

Outlook

Air Products expects fiscal 2018 adjusted EPS of $7.15 to $7.35 per share, up 13% to 16% on a y-o-y basis, including an estimated $0.20 to $0.25 benefit from the Tax Act.

For Q2 FY18, Air Products expects adjusted EPS of $1.65 to $1.70 per share, up 15% to 19% over Q2 FY17, including an estimated $0.05 benefit from the Tax Act. The capital expenditure is expected to be in the range of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis for FY18.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Air Products and Chemicals' stock fell 4.00%, ending the trading session at $156.33.

Volume traded for the day: 1.65 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 988.11 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 6.19%; and past twelve-month period - up 11.54%

After yesterday's close, Air Products and Chemicals' market cap was at $35.04 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 33.10.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.81%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Chemicals - Major Diversified industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors