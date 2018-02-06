Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: AbbVie's Q4 FY17 Results Beat Market Estimates

Stock Monitor: Eli Lilly Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 06, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Inc. (NYSE: ABBV). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ABBV. The Company posted its financial results on January 26, 2018, for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017 (Q4 FY17) and for the full fiscal year 2017 (FY17). The Durham, North Carolina-based Company's adjusted net revenues grew 12.6% y-o-y, while adjusted diluted EPS rose 23.3% y-o-y. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY), which also belongs to the Healthcare sector as the Company AbbVie. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LLY

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, AbbVie most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=ABBV

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, AbbVie reported adjusted net revenues of $7.74 billion compared to $6.80 billion in Q4 FY16, beating market consensus estimates of $7.57 billion.

The drug maker's net earnings were $52 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, versus $1.39 billion, or $0.85 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. The Company's adjusted net income came in at $2.39 billion, or $1.48 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.96 billion, or $1.20 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Furthermore, Wall Street had expected the Company to report an adjusted net income of $1.44 per diluted share.

In FY17, AbbVie's adjusted net revenues came in at $28.22 billion compared to $25.64 billion in the previous year's same period. The Company reported net earnings of $5.31 billion, or $3.30 per diluted share, in FY17 versus $5.95 billion, or $3.63 per diluted share, in FY16. Additionally, the Company's adjusted net income stood at $9.01 billion, or $5.60 per diluted share, for FY17 compared to $7.90 billion, or $4.82 per diluted share, in FY16.

Operational Metrics

The Company's cost of products sold rose to $2.28 billion during Q4 FY17 from $1.56 billion in the last year's comparable quarter. During Q4 FY17, AbbVie's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) were $1.95 billion versus $1.65 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's research and development (R&D) expenses came in at $1.40 billion for Q4 FY17 compared to $1.19 billion in Q4 FY16. Additionally, the Company reported operating earnings of $1.79 billion for Q4 FY17 versus $2.36 billion in Q4 FY16.

Revenue Segmentation

AbbVie's Humira segment's adjusted net revenues came in at $4.89 billion for Q4 FY17, up 14.0% on a reported basis and 12.3% y-o-y on an operational basis, excluding a 1.7% favorable impact from foreign exchange. Meanwhile, Imbruvica segment's revenue surged 38.7% to $708 million in Q4 FY17.

The Company's total US revenues increased 15.9% to $4.97 billion y-o-y during Q4 FY17, whereas International revenues were up 7.0% y-o-y on an operational basis and 11.0% y-o-y to stand at $2.77 billion in Q4 FY17.

Outlook

In its guidance for the full year FY18, AbbVie expects GAAP diluted EPS to lie between $6.45 and $6.55. The Company revised its adjusted EPS guidance range to $7.33 to $7.43 from $6.37 to $6.57, reflecting the impact of the US Tax Reform and the stronger operating performance.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, AbbVie's stock dropped 4.91%, ending the trading session at $109.51.

Volume traded for the day: 9.59 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 5.41 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.19%; previous three-month period - up 20.31%; past twelve-month period - up 80.50%; and year-to-date - up 13.24%

After yesterday's close, AbbVie's market cap was at $176.34 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.60.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.59%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers - Major industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors