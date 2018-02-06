Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new competitive intelligence study for a drilling rig manufacturer. The client, a leading drilling rig manufacturer, wanted to reduce their contact to risk and progress their overall commercial performance. The client wanted to determine a direct understanding of the competitor's procedures and tactically position their product and service offerings.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005483/en/

Competitive Intelligence Helps a Prominent Drilling Rig Manufacturer Enhance Risk Management Capabilities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the competitive intelligence professionals at Infiniti, "Competitive intelligence solutions helps companies in distinguishing competitive opportunities and trends to discover any probable functionality gaps to improve their business performance."

Over the past few years, firms in the drilling rig business have started experiencing obstructions regarding losses faced and low return on investments. Major players in the drilling rig industry are reforming their business models to improve their production capabilities.

Request a free brochure to see how Infiniti Research's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to increase their emphasis on benchmarking their products and services offered with that of their direct competitors. The client was able to gain references to creating robust marketing strategies and look for reliable solutions to achieve an increase in growth and profits.

This competitive intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain an accurate view of the competitors

Ascertain insights into the competitive scenario of the industry

To read more, request a free proposal

This competitive intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Staying ahead of the competitors

Strengthening their market presence

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete competitive intelligence study here:

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/drilling-rig-competitive-intelligence

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005483/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

hello@infinitiresearch.com

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us