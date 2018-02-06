Espoo, Finland, 2018-02-06 13:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRV GROUP PLC INVESTOR NEWS 6.2.2018, AT 14.30



Invitation to a press conference: SRV's financial statement 2017



SRV Group Plc will publish its 2017 financial statement release on Friday, 16 February 2018, at 8.30 Helsinki time.



The financial statement release will be presented to the media and analysts at the press conference which will take place on Friday 16 February 2018 at 12.00 at Living Lab -test environment, address Kaasutehtaankatu 1, rakennus 6, 3rd floor, 00540 Helsinki.



The press conference will be held in Finnish. CEO Juha Pekka Ojala and CFO Ilkka Pitkänen will be present.



A live webcast of the press conference will be available on the company's website www.srv.fi/en/investors. The webcast will be in Finnish. The presentation material will be published both in Finnish and English at the company's website after the press conference.



Annual Report 2017 (including the Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors): on Friday, 23 February 2018.



Arrival instructions



Entrance to Living Lab is accross from the door of Restaurant Lämpö. By car, the easiest route to Suvilahti is by Sörnäisten Rantatie. Entrance to Suvilahti area is via Sörnäisten rantatie 22 or Parrukatu 4. Parking spaces can be found in front of Restaurant Lämpö and Living Lab. Living Lab is located next to the Kalasatama metro station.



Registration for the press conference by Tuesday, 20 February 2018 by e-mail, viestinta@srv.fi



For further information, please contact:



Päivi Kauhanen, SVP, Communications, tel. +358 50 598 9560, paivi.kauhanen@srv.fi



Tiina Niemi, Communications Manager, tel. + 358 40 502 75 49, tiina.niemi@srv.fi



