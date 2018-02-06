Active-Investors: Wired News - CBIZ Acquires Laurus Transaction Advisors

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 06, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CBZ as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 02, 2018, the Company, which is a leading provider of professional services, products, and solutions in the United States and Canada, declared that it has acquired boutique investment advisory firm Laurus Transaction Advisors, L.L.C. ("Laurus") of Denver, Colorado, effective February 01, 2018. None of the parties disclosed additional terms or monetary details about the deal. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

CBIZ Offers Wide Range of Services to a Broad Base of Customers

CBIZ is a leading provider of accounting, insurance, and other professional consulting services to businesses across the United States. Its services are provided through more than 100 Company offices in about 33 states. CBIZ provides professional business services to clients to help them better manage their finances, employees, and insurance needs. It offers financial services such as accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, risk advisory, and valuation services. The benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, and HR consulting.

Laurus to be Part of CBIZ's Transaction Advisory Services Group

Laurus specializes in buy-side and sell-side financial and accounting due diligence services for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) transactions to private equity groups, as well as public and private companies. Founded in 2008, the Company has completed over 650 financial and accounting due diligence engagements and projects for private equity groups and companies across the US. In 2017, the Company generated revenues of approximately $5.6 million. As part of the acquisition, Laurus would be combined with CBIZ's current Transaction Advisory Services group.

Transaction Aimed at Serving Middle-Market Private Equity Firms

Laurus was looking for a partner that could leverage its market leading reputation by further scaling its ability to serve middle-market private equity firms. With a national platform and top ten accounting provider resources, CBIZ would ensure a broader reach for Laurus. CBIZ's global facilities would also enable Laurus to continue delivering more responsive and value-added due diligence services to middle-market private equity firms.

On the other hand, CBIZ expects this acquisition to further strengthen its leadership position in the professional business services industry for middle-market focused private equity firms. Laurus' Co-Founders and Partners, Patrick Martin and Mark Coleman, both share CBIZ's commitment to exceptional client service, and will thus be joining CBIZ as Managing Directors at the national Transaction Advisory group.

CBIZ Taking the M&A Route to Growth

In 2016, Jerry Grisko, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CBIZ, announced on the Company's 20th anniversary that he aims to grow the Cleveland-based accounting and advisory firm to $1 billion in annual revenue and that M&A would be a key element in that effort.

Thereafter, the Company has been active in the acquisition front. CBIZ acquired three small firms in 2017, namely (i) Florida's Slaton Insurance, (ii) California's McKay & Carnahan, and (iii) Philadelphia private equity consultant CMF Associates. Moreover, the Company incurred a sum of $39.5 million for goodwill in those 2017 deals, which combined, totaled an aggregate purchase price of $43.2 million. In 2016, the Company spent $56 million on acquisitions, with those including goodwill of about $30.9 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, CBIZ's stock fell 2.74%, ending the trading session at $16.00.

Volume traded for the day: 253.32 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 212.78 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 0.31%; previous six-month period - up 7.74%; past twelve-month period - up 23.55%; and year-to-date - up 3.56%

After yesterday's close, CBIZ's market cap was at $885.60 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 19.42.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry.

