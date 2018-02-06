Active-Investors: Wired News - Apptio Acquires Digital Fuel from Skyview Capital

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 06, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APTI). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=APTI as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On February 02, 2018, the Company declared that it has completed the acquisition of Los Angeles-based Digital Fuel SV, LLC from global investment firm, Skyview Capital LLC. Founded in 2000, Digital Fuel is a provider of IT business management (ITBM) tools with a strong channel relationship with cloud infrastructure leader, VMware. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Deal Details

In connection with the acquisition, Apptio paid approximately $42.5 million to Skyview Capital, out of which approximately $38.2 million was paid in cash. The transaction is subject to certain post-closing adjustments. Following the acquisition, Digital Fuel will operate as an independent business unit with continued support and investment for the Digital Fuel product line. Apptio is likely to share more details about the acquisition deal during a conference call following the release of its Q4 earnings results.

Strategic Benefits of the Deal

The acquisition will further extend Apptio's leadership of the $6 billion Technology Business Management (TBM) market. The TBM Council is a non-profit organization run by the world's leading CIOs. The deal will also provide opportunities to deepen Apptio's integrations with leading financial, service management, systems management, and public and private cloud vendors.

The agreement will broaden the Company's customer base across both strategic and enterprise segments in the Global 10,000 and add new product capabilities. With this move, Apptio's cloud-based applications will help more than 550 licensed customers to manage, plan, and optimize their technology investments across on-premises and hybrid IT environments.

Digital Fuel's customers can leverage new product innovation from Apptio's product family. Apptio's customers will also benefit from the existing Digital Fuel product capabilities, including service level management and a deep integration with VMware vSphere and cloud management solutions.

Apptio's Partnership with TBM Council Will Provide Unparalleled Industry Support

Sunny Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Apptio, stated that the Company has been deeply committed to creating a long-lasting software category relevant to every organization, regardless of size or geography. Apptio is invested in the ongoing success of Digital Fuel's customers and its combined customer base will have access to the most advanced innovation in TBM. Gupta added that Apptio's partnership with the non-profit TBM Council will provide unparalleled industry support to help ensure every customer's success.

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital is a privately held investment firm specializing in the acquisition and management of mission critical enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services, and manufacturing. The Company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. Skyview Capital acquired Digital Fuel from VMware in 2016.

About Apptio, Inc.

Established in 2007 and headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Apptio is the business management system of record for hybrid IT. With the Company's cloud-based applications, IT leaders manage, plan, and optimize their technology investments across on-premises and cloud environments. Apptio has more than 440 customers, 800 employees, and serve organizations of all sizes across all vertical industries.

Stock Performance Snapshot

February 05, 2018 - At Monday's closing bell, Apptio's stock rose 1.74%, ending the trading session at $26.37.

Volume traded for the day: 1.21 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 433.29 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.30%; previous three-month period - up 15.81%; past twelve-month period - up 63.38%; and year-to-date - up 12.12%

After yesterday's close, Apptio's market cap was at $1.08 billion.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry.

