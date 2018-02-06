

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Company (GM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $2.38 billion, or $1.65 per share. This was up from $2.10 billion, or $1.36 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $37.72 billion. This was down from $39.90 billion last year.



General Motors Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.38 Bln. vs. $2.10 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.3% -EPS (Q4): $1.65 vs. $1.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 21.3% -Revenue (Q4): $37.72 Bln vs. $39.90 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.5%



