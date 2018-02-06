

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $59.94 million, or $0.37 per share. This was up from $27.34 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.2% to $674.49 million. This was up from $570.82 million last year.



Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $59.94 Mln. vs. $27.34 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 119.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.37 vs. $0.18 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 105.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $674.49 Mln vs. $570.82 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $665 to $705 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX