LimFlow SA, a Paris-based medical device company dedicated to transforming treatment options for Critical Limb Ischemia (CLI), announced today changes to their board of directors by naming Pierre Guyot as the new chairman of the board. The French company is also expanding its senior management team by appointing Zachary Woodson as vice president of regulatory affairs and quality, and Theo Mastrokostopoulos as vice president of sales and market development.

Mr. Guyot brings to LimFlow a wealth of global management experience, a demonstrated track record of achievement in the medical device Industry, strong business development skills and proven organization leadership. From 2007 to 2014, he served as CEO of Mölnlycke Health Care AB, a global leader in advanced wound care and surgical solutions. Under his leadership, notable achievements include achieving double-digit revenue growth, increasing the contribution of sales outside Europe from 12 to 35 percent of company revenues, and tripling the rate of innovation. He is currently a director at Scapa Group plc, Permobil AB, and Péters Surgical SA. From 2014 until the end of 2017 he was a non-executive director at Spineguard SA, an innovative European technology company in spine surgery. Prior to this, he held various management and sales and marketing positions at Boston Scientific, Johnson Johnson and Becton Dickinson Medical. Mr. Guyot holds a Masters' degree in business management from Institut Supérieur de Gestion and an MBA from the University of San Francisco.

"We are fortunate to have Pierre join us on the LimFlow team. His long experience leading small and large organizations, exposure to multiple therapies and medical fields from wound care to peripheral interventions, and his global focus will be of tremendous value as we move forward," said LimFlow Chief Executive Officer Dan Rose. "I want to thank Dr. Martin Rothman, who will remain on LimFlow's board as an observer, for his leadership, insight and invaluable input over the past few years."

New Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality Zachary Woodson will be based in the company's Silicon Valley offices in California. He has spent 20 years in the medical device industry, with much of that time in the cardiovascular space. Prior to joining LimFlow, he was vice president of quality assurance and regulatory affairs at Claret Medical. While there, he helped bring the first cerebral embolic protection device for use during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) to the US market via the de novo pathway and an FDA Advisory Committee. Mr. Woodson has spent his quality and regulatory career working on innovative therapies, such as bifurcated stents and drug-eluting stents to treat coronary artery disease and erectile dysfunction (Medtronic), stents with bioabsorbable coatings (Conor Medsystems) and renal denervation for the treatment of hypertension (Medtronic). He received a bachelor's degree in psychology from Sonoma State University.

Theo Mastrokostopoulos joined LimFlow in late 2017 as Vice President of Sales and Market Development and leads the international field team to establish peripheral deep vein arterialization (pDVA) as a primary therapy for "no-option" CLI. He possesses more than 12 years of experience in the medical device space, with a strong track record in commercial leadership roles. He began his medtech career at Medtronic in their European headquarters in Switzerland with roles of increasing responsibility in marketing and sales within the diabetes, surgical technologies and cardiovascular units. He then joined TriVascular, an early-stage company with a novel endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) device, leading the European operations thru an initial public offering and eventual acquisition by Endologix. Most recently, he was the chief commercial officer at CAScination, a spin-off from the University of Bern in Switzerland, leading global commercial efforts to launch a CT-guided navigation technology for interventional oncology. Mr. Mastrokostopoulos holds a master's in engineering degree in production engineering and management from the Technical University of Crete and an MBA from the London Business School.

About LimFlow SA

LimFlow is a private, venture-backed medical device company transforming the treatment of Critical Limb Ischemia, a growing clinical need in the face of the prevalence of diabetes, heart disease and an aging population. The LimFlow Percutaneous Deep Vein Arterialization (pDVA) is designed to bypass blocked arteries in the leg and rush oxygenated blood back into the foot. For many patients, restoring perfusion in the lower limbs resolves chronic pain, improves quality of life, promotes wound healing and prevents major amputation. For more information, visit www.limflow.com.

CAUTION: The LimFlow technology is approved for investigational use only in the United States. The LimFlow System received the CE Mark in October 2016 and is currently available commercially in Europe. The LimFlow System has not been approved for sale in the USA, Canada, or Japan.

