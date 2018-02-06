Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Mapbox with Its Enabling Technology Leadership Award for Its Innovative Technology Platform

Mapbox leverages rich location data and open-source software to help developers generate feature-rich maps for apps

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the location-based services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Mapbox with the 2018 North America Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its innovative technology platform that enables developers to integrate highly accurate and rich location data for maps, search, and navigation tools into their applications (apps) and software.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/638564/Mapbox_Award.jpg

Mapbox's intelligent solutions create a multi-layered world of roads, building levels, and water bodies where each feature can interact with the underlying raw data to create a unique style and use cases. Mapbox leverages the inherent reciprocity of its platform, to send anonymized data from user devices into an aggregate data pipeline to generate a feature-rich map. Approximately 300 million end users are creating more accurate information to Mapbox, collecting over 200 million miles of road data each day via Mapbox's platform.

The platform delivers the data, style, and vector tiles for client-side rendering, which enables deep layers of detail that incorporate a significant amount of information. The proprietary map-rendering technology also maintains high performance, similar to a video game, while redundant data centers in 10 geographic regions across the globe ensure high data availability. As a result, Mapbox's vector maps are capable of high performance even in low-bandwidth areas.

"Mapbox provides a flexible platform to efficiently create highly accurate location based services," said Brent Iadarola, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan. "The platform is open sourced and equips developers with innovative toolsto seamlessly enhance their applications with advanced location features. Further, the company has rapidly expanded into new areas such as automotive, AR/VR on Unity and data visualization for business intelligence."

Mapbox provides open source software development kits (SDKs) for iOS, Android, Unity, Web, React Native, macOS, Node.js, and other development platforms. With the map editor Mapbox Studio, developers can change the look and feel of maps in real time. The company offers mobile SDKs on Android, iOS, and Qt for turn-by-turn navigation with accurate ETAs, APIs to optimize routing for logistics and dispatching, and real-time traffic maps to embed in cars, mobile applications, and desktop applications. These essential building blocks for location-based applications flow through Mapbox's platform to support use cases across industries and sectors, including precision agriculture, business intelligence & analytics, government, media, travel, healthcare, logistics, and social media.

"As location-based services enable new levels of context-aware detail and features for software and mobile applications, Mapbox delivers the building blocks for essential mapping, search, and navigation uses," said Iadarola.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products but also enables new product and application developments. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaboratively works with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Samantha Park

P: 210.348.1001

F: 210.348.1003

E: Samantha.Park@frost.com