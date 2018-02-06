Pluralsight and Stack Overflow Partner to Help Developers Assess Their Technology Skills

Collaboration Allows Stack Overflow Developers to Host Pluralsight IQ on Their Developer Story

SILICON SLOPES, Utah and NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Pluralsight, the enterprise technology learning company, today announced a partnership with Stack Overflow to provide developers with the tools they need to grow their skills, share their knowledge, and build more successful careers. Through the partnership, developers can showcase their experience, career highlights and technology expertise by displaying their Pluralsight IQ on their Stack Overflow Developer Story.

"Our partnership with Stack Overflow encourages developers to transform their learning journey by providing them with a powerful way to quantify their technology skills and share them with the world," said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO of Pluralsight. "Pluralsight IQ gives technologists the opportunity to validate their technical expertise, showcase their skills, and, progress their careers."

In as little as five minutes and 20 questions, technologists can measure their knowledge level and receive a verified Pluralsight IQ for today's popular programming languages, including Angular, C#, JavaScript and Python. Upon completing the assessment, users can share their Pluralsight IQ on their Developer Story, where it will be showcased with a timestamp that reflects the relevancy of their score. Since launching, users have taken more than 700,000 Pluralsight IQ assessments, gaining an objective, quantifiable understanding of their technology proficiency.

"Pluralsight and Stack Overflow are both dedicated to helping developers learn, share their knowledge, and level up," said Joel Spolsky, co-founder and CEO of Stack Overflow. "Developers come to Pluralsight to develop core skills and then go to Stack Overflow for just-in-time knowledge. This collaboration makes it easy for developers to showcase their skills and advance their careers."

As the first and only third-party skills assessment hosted on Stack Overflow, Pluralsight IQ enables technologists to effectively display verified skills in a specific technology and become valuable members of the developer community. With more than 60 assessments currently available, technologists can use Pluralsight IQ to guide their learning and stay relevant in a rapidly changing industry.

For more information about Pluralsight, visit pluralsight.com.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology learning platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including adaptive skill tests, Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs and live mentoring. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

About Stack Overflow

Stack Overflow is the largest, most trusted online developer community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers. More than 50 million professional and aspiring programmers visit Stack Overflow each month to help solve coding problems, develop new skills, and find job opportunities. Founded in 2008, Stack Overflow partners with businesses to help them understand, hire, engage, and enable the world's developers. To learn more about Stack Overflow's business solutions - technical recruiting, advertising, market research, and enterprise knowledge sharing visitstackoverflowbusiness.com.

Media Contacts

Pluralsight

DJ Anderson

dj@pluralsight.com

for Pluralsight

Victor White

victor@methodcommunications.com

Stack Overflow

Kristina Volovich

kvolovich@stackoverflow.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/405106/Pluralsight_Logo.jpg