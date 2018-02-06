Collagen Market Rising at 7.63% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Collagen market is latest chemical report with 107 pages added ReportsnReports.com. Top players in the global collagen market: GELITA, JBS, Nitta Gelatin India, and Tessenderlo. The analysts forecast global collagen market to grow at a CAGR of 7.63% during the period 2018-2022.

Get complete report on Collagen Market spread across 107 pages, analyzing 4 major companies and providing 69 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1317624-global-collagen-market-2018-2022.html .

Collagen market report says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing demand for kosher- and halal-certified products. The collagen market is currently experiencing a rise in the demand for halal- and kosher-certified products owing to the prohibition of the use of porcine collagen peptide ingredients in food products on religious grounds. The increased consumption of bovine and piscine meat by the Jewish and Islamic population is expected to drive the demand for kosher- and halal- certified products produced from bovine or piscine raw materials. This has resulted in an increase in the demand for fish-based collagen.

According to the Collagen market report, one of the major drivers for this market is Demand for collagen peptide in nutrition-based products. Collagen peptide is extensively used in the nutrition-based food industry due to its high protein content. Collagen peptide consists of many amino acids, which are the building blocks of proteins. It helps in reducing health-related risks such as osteoporosis, juvenile blindness, rheumatoid arthritis, and cancer. Collagen peptide is commonly used in various nutritional products such as protein drinks, protein powders, protein energy bars, nutritional supplements, anti-inflammation supplements, and joint cartilage supplements because of the high concentration of amino acid in it.

Order a copy of Global Collagen Market 2018-2022 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1317624 .

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Cultural challenges regarding the source of collagen. The cultural and religious views of various societies significantly impact the consumption of collagen due to its source and will hamper the growth of the global collagen market. Moreover, the consumption of collagen is discouraged by the vegan and vegetarian population. The report, Global Collagen Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Another related report is Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market 2018-2022, the analyst's forecast global sizing and thickening agents market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77% during the period 2018-2022. Top players in the Global Sizing and Thickening Agents Market 2018-2022: Archer Daniels Midland, Ashland, BASF, DowDuPont, Cargill, and CP Kelco.

According to the Sizing and Thickening Agents Market report, one driver in the market is rising use of sizing and thickening agents in industrial applications. The rising demand for sizing and thickening agents from industries such as F&B, paper, textiles, and building and construction industries is expected to foster market growth. These are primarily used to increase the viscosity of sauces and soups without altering the taste. They enhance the texture and appearance of these commodities and are also used in jams, desserts, and jellies as gelling agents. Browse complete Sizing and Thickening Agents Market report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1317659-global-sizing-and-thickening-agents-market-2018-2022.html .

Explore other new reports on Chemicals Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/chemicals/ .

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.

Contact:

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml