IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, will again host and judge the Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers MWC, the media reception during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The awards will take place on 25 February 2018 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Universitat Barcelona Gran Via de les Corts.

About the awards

The IHS Markit Innovation Awards provide exhibitors at ShowStoppers MWC with an opportunity to showcase their leadership, ingenuity and innovation to an audience of key journalists from around the globe.

This year's awards will recognize the most innovative products in the following categories:

Apps, platforms and software

Mobile accessories

Mobile devices and computing

Personal entertainment

Smart home

Judges for the awards are renowned industry analysts at IHS Markit who cover mobile and related industries:

Heidi Adams, senior research director, transport networks

Maria Rua Aguete, executive director, media, service providers and platforms

Przemek Bozek, associate director, research and analysis, service provider technology

Jenalea Howell, research director, IoT connectivity and smart cities

Christian Kim, senior analyst, IoT and connectivity

Scott Stonham, strategic partnerships, transformative technologies and RootMetrics spokesperson

Benefits for award winners

Category winners receive an IHS Markit Innovation Award display trophy and are featured in a news release issued by IHS Markit and ShowStoppers.

Awardees also receive a digital award badge for use on their company website and may be featured in promotional activities during and after MWC such as photos, celebratory comments and social media posts.

Award application process

Exhibitors at ShowStoppers can apply for an award and obtain more detailed information by visiting http://awards.showstoppers.com/

Companies may submit up to three candidate products, technologies or services for IHS Markit Innovation Awards. IHS Markit and ShowStoppers have agreed to an embargo on any announcements that should not be made public prior to the awards.

About IHS Markit(www.ihsmarkit.com)

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

IHS Markit is a registered trademark of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 24th year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the US, Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product introductions, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets. ShowStoppers produces events at CES, Mobile World Congress and Mobile World Congress Americas, among others; the official press events at CE Week, IFA, and NAB; and partners with CES and CE Week.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005049/en/

Contacts:

IHS Markit

News Media Contact:

Colleen Seery, +1 724-252-6987

colleen.seery@ihsmarkit.com

or

Press Team

+1 303-305-8021

press@ihsmarkit.com