A wireless audio system that delivers exceptional sound in large spaces, now available for purchase



AUSTIN, Texas, 2018-02-06 14:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas & Darden announced that KUBE, a first-of-its-kind wireless speaker designed for the outside world, is available for purchase. KUBE provides premium, professional-quality audio and is built on the simple notion that sound should complement space instead of competing with it. The result is rich, full sound that makes any outdoor environment more inviting.



"Wherever we are, we listen to music. It sounds great when you're alone with headphones, but it's a different story when you're outside with a group of people. That's where KUBE comes in," said Kanwal Sharma, CEO of Thomas & Darden. "KUBE does more than play music. It creates an immersive environment that connects people on a deeper, more visceral level."



KUBE's exceptional sound is inspired by the places you gather and designed to feel like it's emanating from the surrounding environment. Whether on a yacht, in a park or at the beach, KUBE allows people to hear music the way it was intended.



With a clean design aesthetic and weatherproof construction, KUBE is a natural fit in outdoor environments. It's also completely wireless and has a battery that lasts all day, making it simple to have amazing sound just about anywhere.



"Delivering great sound in the outdoors is a tremendous design and engineering challenge," said Russell Williamson, co-founder and CTO of Thomas & Darden. "Most products compromise sound quality, volume or playing time. KUBE doesn't. That's what makes it so unique."



KUBE specs and features include:



-- High Output: With a bipolar driver configuration and advanced 350W digital amplifier, KUBE produces impressive 360-degree sound. -- Long Battery Life: KUBE's advanced integrated Li-ion power system runs for up to 50 hours (at medium volume) and 10 hours (at maximum volume). -- Exceptional Connectivity: KUBE supports WiFi / AirPlay and Bluetooth 4.0 / A2DP. Dual-diversity antennas maximize reliability with a range up to 300 ft -- Weatherproof: KUBE has an IPX4 rating (splash and water resistant) and can be used at the lake, on the boat or even in the rain. -- Storage: It has a built-in 37 qt. storage space, large enough for 16 bottles of wine or any gear you want protected from sun, rain, sand or snow. -- Concealed Ports: Include 1x USB peripheral charging port (2.1A MAX), 1x 3.5mm audio input and integrated DC charging port.



KUBE is available now for $2,999 at www.kubesound.com.



About Thomas & Darden We're audiophiles who share a simple but meaningful idea: Sound should complement space, not compete with it. So we're creating audio inspired by all the places it will be heard. Sound designed to fill large spaces beautifully, bringing people together in a shared listening experience. The result is KUBE, our first-ever wireless speaker designed for the outside world.



Founded in 2014, Thomas & Darden is based in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.kubesound.com.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24eb337e-b3db-4fb6-970f-2a794 b6759c1



