Ripple News UpdateA few weeks ago, I warned investors that regulators would tighten their grip on cryptocurrencies. This would lead to increased volatility in cryptocurrency prices, I said, including useful cryptos like XRP.One of the examples I cited was the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) desire to create "global trading standards" for cryptos. It seemed noteworthy that the IMF was making overtures to various countries about their domestic crypto regulations.It wasn't a Pulitzer-worthy story, but it did the job of informing investors about.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...