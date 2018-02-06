London stocks were firmly in the red by midday on Tuesday, taking their cue from a bloodbath on Wall Street and in Asia as investors fret that rising inflation will force the Fed to hike rates more than initially expected this year. The FTSE 100 was down 2.1% to 7,181.09, still sharply lower but up 102 points from its weakest point of the day, while the pound was down 0.1% against the dollar at 1.3941 and 0.4% weaker versus the euro at 1.1243. Meanwhile, US futures were volatile, with Dow Jones ...

