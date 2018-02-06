Clean water technology company MYCELX Technologies Corporation announced on Tuesday that its successful Quenchwater system has been renewed by SABIC, the diversified chemicals company. The AIM-traded firm said the contract was on the same commercial terms for a further two years, and valued at $5m. It said the renewal was due to the consistent, successful performance of the unit since its installation in 2013. In addition, the company announced that a new purchase order had been secured from ...

