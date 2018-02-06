sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 06.02.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,11 Euro		-0,13
-2,48 %
WKN: A1H7RE ISIN: BMG5315B1072 Ticker-Symbol: KOS 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,65
4,86
16:45
4,68
4,80
16:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KOSMOS ENERGY LTD5,11-2,48 %