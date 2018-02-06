Kosmos Energy announced on Tuesday that it has refinanced its reserves based lending (RBL) facility. The London-listed firm said the facility, which previously incorporated only the company's Ghana assets, now included the recently-acquired producing assets in Equatorial Guinea, as well as allowing the company the future flexibility to include the Greater Tortue development after its final investment decision. It said the structure of the RBL included an expansion feature which would allow the ...

