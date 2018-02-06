North Africa-focussed oil and gas company SDX Energy announced on Tuesday that the ONZ-7 well on the Sebou permit in Morocco has been completed and tested. The AIM-traded company said that, using a 48/64" choke, the ONZ-7 well achieved an average flow rate of conventional natural gas of 10 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscf/d). It explained that the well would now be shut in for several days for a pressure build-up, after which it would be connected to the local infrastructure. "Today's ...

