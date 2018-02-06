A bubble might have popped on Monday, a bubble in equity volatility that is, according to analysts at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch. However, absent contagion to interest rate volatility from one of the largest deleveragings in quantitative funds ever, "dislocations" should quickly fade, they said. "While concerns over rates risks are the common narrative, rates vol remains remarkably subdued. Rather, the largest shocks look more driven by positioning in equities and short equity vol, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...