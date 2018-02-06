First-of-its-Kind Program Creates Open Ecosystem to Accelerate Time-to-Market and Simplify CBRS Integration

Federated Wireless, a leading technology provider enabling the shared spectrum revolution, today announced the launch of its new Partner Program, the industry's first resource for assisting OEMs with commercializing Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)-enabled solutions and speeding their time to market. Federated Wireless' Partner Program allows OEMs of all sizes to automate critical functions during integration with the Federated Wireless Spectrum Controller, including onboarding, testing and support. Federated Wireless is the only organization offering OEMs this level of support, creating an open, flexible ecosystem that will allow operators to accelerate their commercial deployments with confidence, and scale to meet wireless data demands nationwide.

"The last 18 months have been a time of significant growth for both Federated Wireless and the industry at large. We've worked with dozens of traditional and non-traditional wireless industry OEMs to conduct and complete trials of a variety of use cases. This work has shown that a common set of resources, as well as a dedicated support team, can dramatically improve OEM time-to-market," said Iyad Tarazi, CEO of Federated Wireless. "Our Partner Program is a first-of-its-kind in the industry and a logical next step in our push to unlock a spectrum of possibilities by providing resources that businesses across the ecosystem can use to move quickly to commercial deployment."

The Federated Wireless Partner Program has been established with the understanding that the full ecosystem benefits from shared information on real-world deployments. OEMs partnering with Federated Wireless gain access to a robust set of materials including training modules, a user guide, Federated Wireless Spectrum Controller product documentation, release notes, a feature guide and API documentation. Developed following the completion of dozens of Mobile Operator (MNO), Cable Operator (MSO) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) lab and field trials, the knowledge base is provided via a partner portal ensuring they are accessible when and where they are needed, helping simplify OEMs integration efforts.

"By working closely with Federated Wireless, Ericsson is contributing its network knowledge to the success of CBRS," said Paul Challoner, Vice President of Network Product Solutions, Ericsson. "Allowing operators of all sizes easier access to the CBRS band will benefit consumers, and Ericsson's product portfolio for CBRS will enable all operators to take full advantage of this opportunity, spurring innovation in this new spectrum."

"We see the deployment of CBRS technology as an important step in the evolutionary path to 5G," said Mark Atkinson, VP Small Cells, Nokia Mobile Networks. "The Federated Wireless Partner Program will help us to quickly align our product development cycle with standards as they continue to emerge, allowing Operators to move quickly to commercial deployment this year by removing the time and cost of interoperability testing."

"CBRS represents an exciting opportunity for the broader wireless industry to cope with the continued explosive demand for bandwidth. The shared spectrum approach promises to deliver cost-effective spectrum access to existing Wireless Operators, MSPs, MSOs and Enterprises alike to deploy the latest 4G LTE and 5G networks," said Imran Akbar, VP and GM Wireless Networks from Samsung Electronics America. "Federated Wireless has played a critical role in driving and enabling the ecosystem. Samsung's successful testing and customer trials with Federated Wireless have already shown the promise of CBRS."

"The CBRS market presents an exciting opportunity to open up new revenue streams by addressing real customer needs that are not being satisfied with existing solutions," said Joel Lindholm, Vice President, OpenG LTE Business and Product Management, Ruckus Networks, an ARRIS company. "Our collaboration with Federated Wireless has resulted in numerous CBRS customer engagements, enabling us to further validate the Ruckus CBRS ecosystem towards full market-launch readiness. We enthusiastically look forward to an ongoing collaboration with Federated Wireless."

Adding to the strength of the new Partner Program is Federated Wireless' dedicated support team. This new team is led by the company's Vice President of Solutions Development and Operations, Emer Marchetti, who has more than 20 years of experience in senior network design and development roles at Sprint, Nextel and Alcatel Data Networks, among others. OEMs can submit and track ongoing support requests via the partner portal, and work directly with the support team to troubleshoot integration challenges. As a result, OEMs can more quickly, efficiently and cost-effectively move from initial onboarding to interoperability testing to commercial deployment when FCC certification is completed.

"We're excited about the wide range of new business opportunities that CBRS enables, from network densification outdoors to Enterprise Private LTE to high performance in-home services, including reliable quality 4K wireless Video distribution and IoT for home automation," said Ben Lin, Executive VP, Sercomm Corporation. "This new Partner Program will provide us with a platform for rapidly testing each new innovation in these areas that we are actively working on, and to roll out to our customers and partners with confidence."

"We are looking forward to big opportunities in the CBRS market. At this stage of CBRS market maturity, time-to-market is key," said Tony Jung, Director, Juni Korea Co., Ltd. "Working with Federated Wireless, the leading SAS provider, we have been able to accelerate integration of Juni CBSDs into the CBRS ecosystem through several lab and field trials. Thanks to the launch of this Partner Program, we anticipate additional support to help mature our equipment integration process in order to quickly and flawlessly deploy commercial CBRS networks."

OEMs interested in learning more about the Federated Wireless Partner Program and integrating with the Federated Wireless Spectrum Controller are invited to meet with Federated Wireless at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona February 26 through March 1, 2018. To schedule a meeting, please contact us at info@federatedwireless.com. Additional information can be found at https://partners.federatedwireless.com/.

About Federated Wireless

Federated Wireless is leading the wireless industry through the shared spectrum revolution, unlocking a spectrum of possibilities by eliminating the decades-old problem of spectrum scarcity. The Company offers the industry's first spectrum controller, enabling government and commercial users to securely share the same spectrum band. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, Federated Wireless is removing the multi-billion dollar price tag associated with spectrum access, allowing for the creation of new wireless carriers and business models. For more information please visit, www.federatedwireless.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005559/en/

Contacts:

For Federated Wireless

McGrath/Power Public Relations

Yahea Abdulla, 408-727-0351

yaheaabdulla@mcgrathpower.com