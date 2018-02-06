Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest customer analytics study on the media and entertainment industry. A leading media and entertainment industry player wanted to target customers with relevant offers and advance their brand affinity. The client wanted to understand the customers' buying frequencies and likings and gain precise predictions of their future buying behavior.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005501/en/

Quantzig's Customer Analytics Helps a Renowned Media and Entertainment Client Analyze Their Customers' Behavior Pattern (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the customer analytics experts at Quantzig, "Customer analytics helps companies find the most profitable customer segments and modify their marketing campaigns to meet consumers' demands."

The media and entertainment industry has experienced a significant digital revolution. Mergers and acquisitions have been the crucial factors for the growth of the media and entertainment industry, and the amalgamation of companies in this sector has resulted in the globalization of media conglomerates. Organizations in the media and entertainment industry market have started increasing their attention on improving their process competence due to the ever-increasing and persistent customer expectations and pricing pressures.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to gain actionable insights into ways to build stronger customer relationships. The client was able to detect high-risk customers and diminish customer attrition. Also, the client was able to augment business performance.

This customer analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Increase focus on finding the target prospects

Tailor marketing campaigns accordingly

To read more, request a free proposal

This customer analytics solution provided predictive insights on:

Increasing customer lifetime value by delivering a positive customer experience

Mapping customer journey and improve loyalty

To learn more, request a free proposal

View the complete customer analytics study here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/quantzig-media-and-entertainment-analytics

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005501/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us