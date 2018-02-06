

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $223.72 million, or $2.51 per share. This was higher than $181.65 million, or $2.00 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.30 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 18.5% to $7.63 billion. This was up from $6.44 billion last year.



Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $223.72 Mln. vs. $181.65 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.2% -EPS (Q4): $2.51 vs. $2.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.5% -Analysts Estimate: $2.30 -Revenue (Q4): $7.63 Bln vs. $6.44 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 18.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.74 - $1.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.4 - $6.8 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX