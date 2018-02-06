

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were higher Tuesday morning, with the precious metal boosted by its safe haven appeal.



U.S. stocks are poised for another rough session following yesterday's historic sell-off.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 4.6%, or 1,175 points, to 24,346. It was the biggest one-day point drop ever, and worst on a percentage basis since 2011.



Gold was up $7 at $1342 an ounce.



The Commerce Department's International Trade data for December will be issued at 8.30 am ET. Analysts expect a deficit of $51.9 billion, compared to deficit of $50.5 billion in the previous month.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak at 8.50 am ET.



