

SUMMIT (dpa-AFX) - Celgene Corp. (CELG) Tuesday announced that the Phase III study OPTIMISMM achieved its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival for the pomalidomide arm versus the comparator arm. The study was a randomized, open-label, international clinical study,



OPTIMISMM evaluated the efficacy and safety of POMALYST/IMNOVID plus bortezomib and low-dose dexamethasone versus bortezomib and low-dose dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.



Celgene noted that the safety profile was consistent with previously reported data.



