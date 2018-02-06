Blockchain Innovations Create New Synergies

NEW YORK, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Blockchain has heralded innovation, stretching across both the financial and technological worlds, which has paved the way for new methods of online transaction. The underlying blockchain technology is one such method that not only protects the anonymity of users during transactions, but also allows for the securing of transaction contents. With the digital age bringing many questions revolving around online transactions, the following companies are integrating the power of blockchain to offer cutting-edge service and support: Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ) (EPAZ Profile), MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTC: MGTI), Bitcoin Services (OTC: BTSC), Glance Technologies, Inc. (OTC: GLNNF) (CSE: GET) and Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (OTC: BLKCF) (TSX-V: BLOC).



With its creation in 2009, bitcoin began as a decentralized, peer-to-peer payment network allowing products and services to be purchased online while ensuring that transactions are digitally signed, verified and secure. This virtual "money" has proven to be ideal for online business, as it makes use of encryption to regulate the generation of currency units that are independent from any central bank. The technology has been used by micro-merchants intending to lower transaction costs, as well as tech-savvy merchants wanting to differentiate themselves from the competition.



Bitcoin seems to be the bait that has attracted more attention to the underlying blockchain technology, and many companies are finding the technology to be an anchor of innovation as new applications and opportunities arise.



2018 Heralds a Year of Momentum



As an innovative provider of blockchain-based cryptocurrency mobile apps and customized cloud-based business software solutions, Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ) has a swelling acquisition portfolio featuring a variety of software companies that strengthen its position in the market.



The company kicked off 2018 with the release of its ZenaPay blockchain payment system (http://nnw.fm/t8WeY) on the Android Play Store. Already available in the Apple App Store, ZenaPay enables Android users to buy items online or in-store using bitcoin and soon Ethereum.



Within two weeks of its launch for the Android operating system, the ZenaPay bitcoin wallet was downloaded more than 10,000 times, demonstrating increased consumer and merchant interest in cryptocurrencies and blockchain. By the end of January, Epazz reported more than 17,000 downloads, and the company has since noted its plans to create new revenue streams by adding other blockchain apps related to the bitcoin wallet.



"The initial download activity is a good indicator that there is interest in ZenaPay Bitcoin wallet. We need to give it some time to get more data on user activities. The key with ZenaPay is completing transactions quickly, and with every version, we will keep this mind," Epazz CEO Shaun Passley, PhD, stated in the press release.



Later this month, Epazz intends to release the second version of its ZenaPay app, integrating support for Ethereum and making the platform one of the few available blockchain wallet apps to support multiple cryptocurrencies (http://nnw.fm/2RGHy).



As the company notes, bitcoin may have triggered the cryptocurrency craze, but there are several other options on the horizon. Epazz's strategy is to gauge consumer interest in other cryptocurrencies and support those with the highest demand.



Portfolio Expansion Enables Blockchain Synergies



January proved to be a month of acceleration for Epazz, as the company expanded its portfolio with the acquisition of Android app CryptoFolio. Designed to make cryptocurrency investments simpler and more practical to track, the app provides users with full control of their cryptocurrency portfolios.



While CryptoFolio has reportedly been installed roughly 2,900 times, the company points out that several similar apps have an installed base of more than one million unique users. Epazz plans to launch future versions of CryptoFolio that will include an option to download ZenaPay, as well as features like added cryptocurrencies and additional languages to attract more users. Future plans also include an iOS version of the app.



"The synergies with ZenaPay and CryptoFolio are clear," Dr. Passley stated in a press release (http://nnw.fm/4u2Mi). "CryptoFolio users will benefit from ZenaPay. We will add mobile apps through acquisition or internal development over the next few months. We believe blockchain is a very large industry, and we will use our skills to expand into this market."



Epazz also recently acquired iOS app Bitcoin Charts, creating another opportunity for inter-portfolio synergy.



Bitcoin Charts provides live trading data on cryptocurrencies to users on the iOS platform. Epazz intends to combine the app with CryptoFolio to create "the ultimate live cryptocurrency trading app," which is expected to be available on both the App Store and Google Play, with translations available in 10 unique languages.



"We are purchasing the rights to blockchain apps to speed up our market entry into the blockchain industry," Dr. Passley explained in the news release (http://nnw.fm/VHb8t). "We will add mobile apps through acquisition or internal development over the next few months. We believe blockchain is a very large industry, and we will use our skills to expand into this market."



Pioneering the Digital World



Epazz's portfolio also includes unique BoxesOS' applications, which create virtual communities for enhanced communication, provide information and content for decision-making and create a secure marketplace for any type of commerce.

In December 2017, Epazz filed a provisional patent for its new blockchain smart legal contract. This technology allows transactional contracts to become living contracts that can be tracked and traced, with the added verification that terms within contracts are followed by all parties involved.



The company plans to add this technology to BoxesOS, which is currently being upgraded with new blockchain technology. As Epazz continues to expand its portfolio, the company says that all of its software programs will soon have blockchain technology automatically built-in.



The new version of BoxesOS will be called BoxesOS 2018 and is expected to feature blockchain payment processing, smart contracts, online document editing, web content management, cloud integration tools, a cloud database and an application builder.



"Blockchain-based technology is the future of the Internet. Epazz will add blockchain technology to all of our products in the coming months using our blockchain cloud platform, BoxesOS," Dr. Passley stated in the press release (http://nnw.fm/RbM1Rd). "The company has been working with customers to understand the best uses of blockchain, and we are excited about filing the first of many blockchain patents, with many more to come."



Epazz has proven itself to be a pioneer in the digital world through the ever-expanding development initiatives on its technologies and an awareness of broader market demand for cryptocurrency and blockchain applications. The company's forays have placed it in an industry occupied by several other innovators.



MGT Capital Investments (OTCQB: MGTI) is in the business of acquiring, developing and monetizing assets in the mobile gaming and online space, as well as the casino industry. The company operates through two reportable segments: gaming and intellectual property. It's in the process of acquiring D-Vasive. The company's product includes Sentinel, which protects networks, computers, users and data. MGT Capital Investments was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. (http://nnw.fm/hl7fQ).



Bitcoin Services (OTC: BTSC) engages in the bitcoin and mining of other cryptocurrencies. The company offers bitcoin escrow service acting as a neutral third party between buyer and seller when doing business online. It is also involved in the development and sale of blockchain software. The company was formerly known as Tulip BioMed, Inc. and changed its name to Bitcoin Services, Inc. in March 2016. It was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan (http://nnw.fm/STcb1).



Glance Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: GLNNF) (CSE: GET) is a financial technology company that develops and operates mobile payment processing software and smartphone applications. It offers Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that consists of proprietary technology, including user apps available for free downloads on iOS and Android operating systems, a merchant manager app, and a technology hosting environment with anti-fraud technology and payment processing. The company offers in-app marketing, social media marketing, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs to a network of merchants and consumers. Glance Technologies Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada (http://nnw.fm/ottB8).



Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. (OTC: BLKCF) (TSX-V: BLOC) is an investment company that gives investors access to a basket of holdings within the blockchain space that are managed by a team of industry pioneers and early adopters of various cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as Carrus Capital Corporation and changed its name to Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. in October 2017. Global Blockchain Technologies Corp. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada (http://nnw.fm/Us0aW).



Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is focused on bridging the blockchain sector and traditional capital markets. The company has a strategic partnership with Genesis Mining Ltd. to build the next generation of blockchain infrastructure. HIVE owns state-of-the-art GPU-based digital currency mining facilities in Iceland and Sweden, which produce newly minted digital currencies like Ethereum continuously, and provides shareholders with exposure to the operating margins of digital currency mining as well as a growing portfolio of crypto-coins. Hive recently announced the completion of the first phase of its mining complex in Sweden (http://nnw.fm/kw1Xm).



SinglePoint, Inc.(SING) has grown from a mobile technology provider into a diverse holding company with a growing portfolio of investments in blockchain-related technology. The company implementing blockchain to the core of its business strategy, specifically as it pertains to the cannabis and other "high-risk" industries. By acquiring companies and technologies with established roots in blockchain services, SinglePoint can provide increasingly integrated options for blockchain-based payment systems. The company recently announced an LOI to acquire Bitcoin Beyond, which was created to overcome the challenges of merchants in the cannabis industry.



After market analysts forecast 2018 as the year in which blockchain technology will really heat up, Epazz has set the bar high. The company's savvy innovations and fast-developing systems spell a new era in online business transactions that have, thus far, shown great potential for expansion in the global market. With the quick pace of technology in this digital age, effective business communication and security is becoming an increased necessity. Blockchain's ideal nature in recording management activity could become the backbone tracking architecture for an ever-developing and transparent structure of digitised documents, transactions, and assets.



For more information on Epazz, Inc., visit Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ)



About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services from NetworkWire, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW is a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.



NNW HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is affiliated with the Investor Brand Network (IBN).



About IBN

Over the past 10+ years we have consistently introduced new network brands, each specifically designed to fulfil the unique needs of our growing client base and services. Today, we continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.



Please feel free to visit the Investor Brand Network (IBN) www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com





Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

+1-212-418-1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com



Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611

