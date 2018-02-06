Company also appoints Amelia Generalis to lead global human resources expansion

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT), a leading provider of global cloud communications and customer engagement solutions, today announced key appointments to accelerate the company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning capabilities, and expand its human resources organization globally. 8x8 has appointed Dr. Ali Arsanjani, Ph.D, as Vice President of AI and Machine Learning, and Manu Mukerji, as Senior Director of AI and Machine Learning. The team will lead the company's efforts to leverage big data, analytics and machine learning to allow companies to gain deep, actionable insights and improve customer experiences.

"We are entering the third wave of enterprise communications, and leading companies are starting to invest in integrated customer engagement and communications solutions. Artificial Intelligence will be a game changer in providing valuable insights to help organizations run much more effectively," said Vikram Verma, CEO at 8x8, Inc. "By owning the core cloud communications infrastructure means one set of data, analytics, workflows and applications across the platform. 8x8 is well-positioned to add unique capabilities via AI and machine learning to help companies move beyond basic cost savings, and drive real business change to increase customer satisfaction and accelerate revenue."

Dr. Ali Arsanjani was formerly the Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Analytics and Machine Learning at Deep Context, a deep-learning startup. Prior to Deep Context, he was a Distinguished Engineer and Chief Technology Officer for Analytics and Machine Learning at IBM. Ali was responsible for worldwide enablement of highly customized solutions that combined real-time, unstructured content and structured analytics and machine learning to solve customer's complex problems while at IBM. He is a recognized authority in the AI industry and has chaired and participated in numerous machine learning research bodies, including The Open Group, and is responsible for co-leading the SOA Reference Architecture, SOA Maturity Model and Cloud Computing Architecture standards.

Manu Mukerji has extensive experience in machine learning, big data, and scaling infrastructure that can handle billions of real-time transactions per day at companies like Tivo, Silicon Valley Data Science and ShareThis.

8x8 also announced today the appointment of Amelia Generalis as Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Workplaces. Amelia brings 25 years of human resources and business experience to 8x8 with a mix of Fortune 50 global brands as well as late-stage, "unicorn," hyper-growth companies. Most recently, she was the SVP of HR at Model N where she led the people integration of the largest acquisition in the company's history. Amelia previously held executive and management positions at leading organizations, including Success Factors (which was acquired by SAP), Anaplan, Electronic Arts, Ford and Royal Dutch Shell.

"8x8's next phase of market leadership requires attracting, retaining and developing the best talent in the industry, and expanding our culture of innovation and collaboration globally so we continue to help our clients deliver exceptional customer experiences," added Verma. "Our people are our greatest assets. With her proven track record, Amelia will be integral in taking our employees to new heights as we expand our leadership in a $50 billion cloud communications and contact center market."

