MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/18 -- Canadian Metals Inc. (The "Company") (CSE: CME)(CSE: CME.CN)(CNSX: CME) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pierre Monet as Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer of the company effective immediately. Mr. Monet will replace Mr. Robert Boisjoli who will be stepping down going forward. In addition, the company announces the appointment of Mr. Pascal Vallee as Director Project Development of the Company effective immediately.

Pierre Monet, Vice-President Finance & Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Pierre Monet, CPA, CA, ASC is a seasoned senior financial executive with 30 years of experience working for private and public corporations. He has led major financings, merger and acquisitions as well as restructuring projects. Prior to joining Canadian Metals, Mr. Monet was VP and CFO of Pershimco Resources Inc. Previously he has been President and Chief Executive Officer of Malaga Inc. and VP Finance and CFO of Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. He also acted as Vice-President Finance, Administration and Treasurer of Iron Ore Company of Canada Inc. and VP Finance of Alliance Forest Products Inc. Mr. Monet is known for his extensive financial experience combined with operations management and understanding of strategic challenges. He is graduated from Hautes Etudes Commerciales (HEC) Montreal and holds the Certified Director title from Universite Laval.

Pascal Vallee, Director Project Development

Mr. Vallee is a mechanical engineer and he has an extensive expertise in project management. With over 23 years of experience in the mining industry as an Executive Project Manager, including 7 years of major project management in iron ore as Project Coordinator for Consolidated Thompson (Bloom Lake project), as Expansion General Manager for Cliffs Natural Resources and as Senior Project Manager for the cement industry. He has worked as Senior Project Manager on several feasibility study. During his career he worked also at different positions for Xstrata Nickel - Raglan Mine, Metso Minerals, and Quebec Cartier Mining (ArcelorMittal). He developed specific skills as engineering manager, construction project development and management in green and brown field for the heavy industry.

"First, on behalf of our entire team and the board of directors, I would like to thank Robert for his dedication and contributions in Canadian Metals accomplishments thus far and wish him the best in the future. Pierre brings a strong background to our finance team from his experience at other companies where he was instrumental in providing the financial strategy and leadership to help the organizations get to the next level of growth," said Hubert Vallee, President & CEO of Canadian Metals. "With Pierre, I'm confident we'll be well positioned to meet our objectives concerning our capital planning as we accelerate growth and build a leadership position for our project moving forward. We're excited to have him on the Canadian Metals team."

"Pascal is a fantastic addition to our team, he has an extensive expertise in project management mining and industrial. His skills are accretive to our executive team and will be critical to Canadian Metals at this stage of our Langis project development. Canadian Metals is in a unique and enviable position of having successfully built a team with more than 100 years of experience. In addition, Mr. Vallee developed specific skills as engineering manager, construction project development and management in green and brown field for the heavy industry. He has worked as Senior Project Manager on several feasibility study, and he brings that valuable start-up expertise and experience to Canadian Metals, having built projects from the ground up," said Stephane Leblanc, Chairman of Canadian Metals.

About Canadian Metals

Canadian Metals is focused on the development of its Langis project, a high-purity silica deposit located in the province of Quebec. The Company is rapidly positioning itself as a supplier of high purity silica and silicon alloy in North America. Silicon based materials can be formulated to provide a broad range of products from more durable, faster building materials with smarter electronic devices, solar panels and more efficient wind turbines. We expect to become a global supplier for a number of industries and applications but without limitation: glass, ceramics, lighting, oil and gas, paint, plastic and rubber. We also want to become an integrated supplier to metallurgical industries including foundries, and participate in a wide range of civil, industrial, environmental and related applications. These target markets are an integral part of the lives of millions of people every day.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

Certain statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements included in this press release that address future events, conditions or results, including in connection with the pre-feasibility study, its financing, the hybrid flex project, job creation, the investments to complete the project and the potential performance, production and environmental footprint of the silicon plant, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "must", "plan", "believe", "expect", "estimate", "think", "continue", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "anticipate" or "future" or the negative forms thereof or similar variations. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by management in light of their experiences and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate in the circumstances. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those mentioned in the Corporation's continuous disclosure documents, which can be found under its profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). Many of such risks and uncertainties are outside the control of the Corporation and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In making such forward-looking statements, management has relied upon a number of material factors and assumptions, on the basis of currently available information, for which there is no insurance that such information will prove accurate. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

