CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co. (BA) today announced services orders valued at more than $900 million from the Asia Pacific region that will enable carriers and partners to excel in today's competitive airline environment.



The orders reflect strong Asia Pacific interest in Boeing services with orders stretching across Global Services' four capability areas such as parts, modifications, training and Boeing AnalytX.



The agreements stretch across areas such as parts; engineering, modifications and maintenance; digital aviation and analytics; and training and professional services.



These included worldwide agreements with Alaska Airlines, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, DHL, Honeywell Aerospace, Lufthansa Group, Parker Aerospace, Tianjin Air Capital, and Tunisair.



It also included regional agreements with All Nippon Airways, Malaysia Airlines, Nippon Cargo Airlines, Royal Brunei Airlines, SilkAir, Singapore Airlines,Singapore's Defense Science and Technology Agency as well as China Southern Airlines and Guangzhou Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Company Limited (GAMECO).



